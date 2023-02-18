Bradley D. Owens Sells 719 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.