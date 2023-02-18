Brandywine Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.
Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -542.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 1,297,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
