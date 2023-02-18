Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.9 %

BLIN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. Research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Featured Articles

