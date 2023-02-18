Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 778,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $28,358,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.