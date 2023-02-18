Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 778,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
See Also
