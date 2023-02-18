Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

