Brokerages Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Price Target at $19.40

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
KAR Auction Services Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.
About KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
