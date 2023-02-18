Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Target Price at GBX 628.33

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 635 ($7.71).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.07) to GBX 640 ($7.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 511.40 ($6.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,652.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.63.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

