Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target at $342.00

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $342.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.16) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.25) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.28) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.58) to GBX 480 ($5.83) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.47 on Friday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

