Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) PT at $750.42

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $750.42.
TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TDG opened at $743.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $674.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.09. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $768.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
