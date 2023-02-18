Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $11.78

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $68,960 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.