Brokers Offer Predictions for Aris Mining Corporation’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ARI)

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

In other news, Director Hernan Martinez sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$816,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 573,301 shares in the company, valued at C$2,339,068.08. In related news, Director Hernan Martinez sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$816,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 573,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,339,068.08. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Baker acquired 6,000 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,620.

