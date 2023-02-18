Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.69% of Mueller Water Products worth $27,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MWA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

