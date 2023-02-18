Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $90,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $182.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.83. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

