Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,890 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.65% of Flowserve worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 6.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 63.1% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

