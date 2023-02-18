Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,375 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $24,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $184.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

