Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 30,200 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.46% of Kadant worth $28,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 65,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday.

Kadant Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KAI stock opened at $218.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $219.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Company Profile



Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

