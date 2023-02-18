Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $19,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $29,707.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

