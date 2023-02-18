Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Trading Down 0.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72. 524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €49.00 ($52.69) to €61.00 ($65.59) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

