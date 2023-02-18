Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading 2.1% Higher

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.90 and last traded at C$14.78. 9,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 30,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88. The company has a market cap of C$552.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,435,280. In other news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,435,280. Also, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 20,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,254,865.20.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.