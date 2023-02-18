BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.02

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.02 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 143.40 ($1.74). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 142.25 ($1.73), with a volume of 22,539,045 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £14.10 billion and a PE ratio of 835.29.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

