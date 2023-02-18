BWS Financial Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Neutral

BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

