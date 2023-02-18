BWS Financial Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Neutral

BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
