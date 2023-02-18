C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C3.ai Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

AI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.