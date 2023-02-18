Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.31.

CDNS opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

