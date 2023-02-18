CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,299,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,236. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,850 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

