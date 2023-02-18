Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.19

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.19 and traded as high as C$24.09. Canfor shares last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 271,554 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

