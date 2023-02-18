CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CapStar Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

CapStar Financial stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. DA Davidson lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.