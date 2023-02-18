CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CapStar Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
CapStar Financial stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.
CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 22.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. DA Davidson lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
