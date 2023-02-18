Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.30 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRLFF shares. Raymond James downgraded Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

