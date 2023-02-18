Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.94) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEC1. Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.72) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.72) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Ceconomy Price Performance

Shares of CEC1 opened at €3.74 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is €3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €3.74. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.74 ($4.02) and a fifty-two week high of €8.00 ($8.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

