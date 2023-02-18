Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.67 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
