Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.67 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

