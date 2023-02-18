CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 9,734 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $244,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

