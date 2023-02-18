CenterBook Partners LP Buys 1,152 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 440.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NICE by 180.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $219.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average of $202.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $239.90.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

