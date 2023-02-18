CenterBook Partners LP Invests $423,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,532,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $17,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $15,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $59.72 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

