CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after buying an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 374.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 388,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 474,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 303,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

