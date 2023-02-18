CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 6,161 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile



BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

