CenterBook Partners LP Sells 40,614 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,614 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 53.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
