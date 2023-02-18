CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $120,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at $275,999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at $275,999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

