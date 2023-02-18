Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.88.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE CG opened at C$8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.95.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

