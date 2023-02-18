Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CCS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Down 4.6 %

CCS opened at $59.98 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $461,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.