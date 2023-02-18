Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,165.39

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,165.39 ($14.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,081 ($13.12). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.17), with a volume of 12,930 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Cerillion Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of £327.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3,468.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,100.85.
Cerillion Increases Dividend
Cerillion Company Profile
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.