Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,165.39

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,165.39 ($14.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,081 ($13.12). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.17), with a volume of 12,930 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of £327.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3,468.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,100.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

