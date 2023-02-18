CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CZAVF opened at $41.09 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $54.45.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEZ, a. s. (CZAVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.