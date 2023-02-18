CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.08.

CF stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

