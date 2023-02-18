CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22, RTT News reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE CF traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
CF Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.08.
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
