Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $841.66 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $4.05 billion and $841.66 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $7.98 or 0.00032363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

