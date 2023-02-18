Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. FBN Securities decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,967,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 76,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.