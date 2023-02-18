Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $48.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

