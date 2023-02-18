Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $297.45 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Chia has a market cap of $297.45 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $45.52 or 0.00184614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,534,945 coins and its circulating supply is 6,534,945 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

