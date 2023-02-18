Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.