Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

