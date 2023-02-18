Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.65 EPS.
CHUY opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.96.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
