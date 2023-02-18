Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. 264,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,712. The stock has a market cap of $663.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CL King began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

